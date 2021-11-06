Chinese mainland reports 40 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 40 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 15 new imported infections.

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 40 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Saturday.

Of the new local cases, 16 were reported in Heilongjiang, nine in Hebei, three each in Liaoning, Henan and Sichuan, two each in Yunnan and Gansu, and one each in Inner Mongolia and Jiangxi.

Also reported were 15 new imported cases, of which three each were reported in Shanghai, Fujian and Guangdong, two each in Sichuan and Yunnan, and one each in Tianjin and Shaanxi, according to the commission.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Friday, said the commission.