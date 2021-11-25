Chinese mainland reports 2 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported two new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, both of which were reported in Yunnan Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday.
Wednesday also saw reports of 22 imported cases in nine provincial-level regions, said the commission.
One suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai as well, it added.
No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday, said the commission.