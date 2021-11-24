Chinese mainland reports four locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Tuesday also saw reports of 18 imported cases in six provincial-level regions.

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported four new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Wednesday.

Of the four local cases, two were reported in Liaoning and the other two in Yunnan, the commission said.

Tuesday also saw reports of 18 imported cases in six provincial-level regions, it said.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday, said the commission.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 98,546 by Tuesday, including 958 patients still receiving treatment, of whom seven were in severe condition.

A total of 92,952 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 16 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Tuesday, all from outside the mainland. There were a total of 489 asymptomatic cases, including 360 arriving from outside the mainland, under medical observation as of Tuesday.