Nearby tourism area of Deqing shows strong recovery

Deqing County in neighboring Zhejiang Province has taken a digital approach to empower its cultural and tourism development with the launch of a smart guide system.

The system relying on a mobile phone mini-program provides navigation services to tourist attractions, parking lots, public restrooms and hotels with 360-degree panoramic real-scene experience, according to Deqing's cultural and tourism authorities.

It includes two travel routes with automatic guide functions. One is a walking tour on culture and history, while the other is a cruise journey, taking tourists to experience Deqing's ancient bridge culture.

VR booking and AI intelligent customer service functions are also featured.

It is accessible on Deqing's one-stop digital life service platform on WeChat.

Deqing has shown strong momentum in its tourism recovery process. During this year's National Day holiday, it welcomed more than 902,000 tourists, up 13 percent from the same period last year.

Deqing is home to Moganshan, a 4A national tourist attraction and one of the country's top summer retreats boasting nearly 800 minsu (the Chinese version of B&B).

Naked Stables, the landmark minsu in Deqing, recently marked its 10-year anniversary.

The Naked Group announced its future development strategy at the same time.

The group also plans a retreat in Qionglai City, one of the four oldest cities of Sichuan Province, with a deal inked recently.

In addition to retreat-style resorts, the area plans to relaunch its original type of accommodations, which are smaller in size but at a stunning natural location where activities are more natural themselves, said Manoj Mehta, CEO of Naked Group.

These will include hiking and other exercises close to nature, encouraging people to discover what's in their backyard and rejuvenating rural areas.

Deqing, located in the heart of the Yangtze River Delta region, is within two hours' drive of Shanghai. It features picturesque landscapes of mountains, lakes and wetlands. It also boasts Xiazhu Lake and Xinshi Ancient Town with a history dating back more than 1,700 years.