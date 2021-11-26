Chinese mainland reports 4 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Of the four local cases, three were reported in Shanghai and one in Liaoning, the commission said.

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported four new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday.

Of the four local cases, three were reported in Shanghai and one in Liaoning, the commission said.

Thursday also saw reports of nine imported cases in four provincial-level regions, said the commission.

Two suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai, it added.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Thursday, said the commission.