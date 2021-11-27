﻿
News / Nation

China's Shaanxi approves regulation to preserve Qinqiang Opera

Xinhua
  21:43 UTC+8, 2021-11-27       0
Legislative measures will be put in place to preserve Qinqiang Opera, a genre of Chinese folk opera, in northwest China's Shaanxi Province.
Xinhua
  21:43 UTC+8, 2021-11-27       0

Legislative measures will be put in place to preserve Qinqiang Opera, a genre of Chinese folk opera, in northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

A regulation on the preservation, inheritance, and development of Qinqiang Opera was approved Friday by the Standing Committee of the 13th Shaanxi Provincial People's Congress, the provincial legislature.

According to the regulation, culture and tourism authorities at or above the county level are required to organize general surveys on the art resources of Qinqiang Opera. They should also collect, rescue, and preserve archives, oral history, and related precious objects with historical and artistic value.

The classic and traditional plays on the verge of extinction should be explored, sorted out, revised, and performed, it said.

To promote innovative development of the art, the regulation also encourages Qinqiang Opera troupes to strengthen cooperation with online platforms, build online and digital theaters, and produce animations, films, and television dramas suitable for online performances.

The regulation will go into effect from January 1, 2022.

Qinqiang Opera, which thrives in China's northwestern areas of Gansu, Shaanxi, Qinghai, Ningxia, and Xinjiang, was added to the country's list of intangible heritage in 2006.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     