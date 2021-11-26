Monkey invades woman's flat and creates a mess

The rhesus monkey "about 40cm tall" smashed through the kitchen and escaped down an outside pipe in a Guiyang residential complex before police arrived.

A Weibo user reported in a post on Wednesday that a rhesus monkey had broken into her flat above the 30th floor of a residential building in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province.



The user, "刘飞儿Faye," said the intruder made a mess before fleeing down a pipe outside the building.

According to the post, the woman first thought her pet cat and dog were fighting each other until the noise got louder and there were sounds of crockery shattering.

But as soon as she stepped out of her bedroom, she saw a monkey "about 40cm tall" walking toward the kitchen from the living room.

"The monkey slipped into the room from a window gap I left open in the kitchen," she said in her post.

She then tried to barricade the monkey in the kitchen and reported the intruder to police as it kept striking and kicking the sliding door. It finally fled with one of her pet dog's toys after smashing through the kitchen and out onto the balcony.

"I've heard news that monkeys are overpopulated in Guiyang's Qianling Mountain, but I never thought it would affect me at home," she wrote.

The overpopulation of rhesus monkeys in Qianling Mountain has been one of the biggest problems for the city in recent years. There were more than 1,500 cases of attacks by monkeys reported last year alone, Beijing Youth Daily reported.

Qianling Mountain Park, a 4A national tourist attraction, is only 1.5km from the city's downtown area and home to over 1,300 rhesus monkeys, according to latest data, far more than the 400 to 500 suggested by wildlife experts.

Rhesus monkeys are listed as second-class national protected animals. They are good at climbing and hard to control, Zhengguan News reported, citing an official from the city's plant and animal protection department.

Residents are advised to leave their windows and doors open or entice the visiting monkey out with some food if they detect a break-in before professionals arrive at the scene.

Local authorities are currently working on allocating some of the monkeys to other parks or proper habitats without causing them any harm.