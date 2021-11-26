﻿
Beijing Marathon cancelled due to COVID-19

  20:32 UTC+8, 2021-11-26       0
The Organizing Committee of the Beijing Marathon announced on Friday that the 2021 Beijing Marathon will be canceled due to COVID-19.
The Organizing Committee of the Beijing Marathon announced on Friday that the 2021 Beijing Marathon will be canceled due to COVID-19.

The Beijing Marathon has been canceled for a second consecutive year in order to protect the health and safety of athletes and citizens, as well as control the risk of the possible spread of COVID-19.

The organizing committee will reserve places for all the contestants who have obtained the qualification this year until 2022. The reserved contestants must meet the registration requirements and relevant epidemic prevention regulations for the 2022 Beijing marathon.

The organizing committee will refund all the paid contestants. The registration fee will be returned in full within 7 working days from the date of announcement.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
