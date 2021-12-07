China's top procuratorate orders arrest of ex-senior provincial political adviser

China's Supreme People's Procuratorate has ordered the arrest of Xiao Yi, a former senior political adviser in Jiangxi Province, for suspected bribe-taking and abuse of power.

China's Supreme People's Procuratorate has ordered the arrest of Xiao Yi, a former senior political adviser in east China's Jiangxi Province, for suspected bribe-taking and abuse of power.

Xiao's case was transferred to procuratorial authorities for prosecution following an investigation by the National Supervisory Commission, the SPP said Tuesday.

Xiao was formerly vice chairman of the Jiangxi Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and a member of the leading Party members' group of the committee.