China's CERES-1 Y2 commercial rocket launches 5 satellites
China on Tuesday launched its CERES-1 Y2 carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.
The rocket blasted off at 12:12pm (Beijing Time) from the launch site, sending five small satellites into the planned orbit.
It was the 2nd flight mission of the CERES-1 rocket series.
