Yang Yang: Olympics a stage for athletes, not runway for politics

China's first-ever Winter Olympics gold medalist and chairman of the athletes' committee of Beijing 2022 Yang Yang indicated that the Olympic Games is a stage for the athletes, not a runway for politics.

As it sets out in the Olympic Charter: "Sports organizations within the Olympic Movement shall apply political neutrality," and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) opposes "any political or commercial abuse of sport and athletes."

However, the United States recently announced that it would not send any officials to the upcoming Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics citing so-called human rights and the Xinjiang issue.

Yang said: "It's sad to see this happen. The Olympic Games is being used by some as a tool for political ends."

"The politicization of sport and the use of the Olympic Games as a vehicle for political purposes by individual politicians would undoubtedly breach Olympic Charter," Yang said. "The Olympic Games is not a political show as it runs counter to the Olympic spirit."

"The Olympic Games is a stage for the athletes, as their fighting spirit will inspire more people to face challenges positively and work hard to solve difficulties, especially for kids who look up to athletes as role models," she added.

Yang introduced that based on the IOC regulations and Olympic practice, the heads of state and government are usually invited and registered by the National Olympic Committee (NOC) to attend the Olympic Games and relevant activities as registered guests.

She said that not sending government officials to Beijing, where they had not even been invited is just a fabrication.

Yang noted that support for Beijing 2022 has become a common ground among the Olympic Family. Athletes, including those from the United States, are eager to compete in China.

"I noticed that World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said not sending diplomatic or official representatives to attend the Beijing Winter Olympic Game would only serve as a meaningless gesture and would be very damaging."

Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) president and IOC vice president John Coates said the Olympic Games are the only event that brings the entire world together in peaceful competition, Yang added.

In a time when COVID-19 is still spreading and world economy is floundering, Yang believes hosting the Olympic Games will provide spiritual motivation for all mankind to work together to fight the epidemic and practice the Olympic motto of "Together."

"The Olympic Games will be the light at the end of the tunnel."

"As an Olympian and chairman of the athletes' committee of Beijing 2022, I want to sincerely say to the Olympic athletes that we are ready to welcome the best athletes from all over the world to meet in Beijing and light the Olympic passion once again," Yang said.