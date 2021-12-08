News / Nation

Chinese telescope LAMOST to be moved to NW China

Xinhua
  18:11 UTC+8, 2021-12-08       0
The Large Sky Area Multi-Object Fiber Spectroscopic Telescope (LAMOST) will move from the northern Hebei Province to Qinghai for clearer astronomical observation.
Xinhua
  18:11 UTC+8, 2021-12-08       0

The Large Sky Area Multi-Object Fiber Spectroscopic Telescope (LAMOST), a leading optical telescope project in China, will move from the northern province of Hebei to Qinghai in the northwest for better performance and clearer astronomical observation.

The telescope, also known as Guo Shoujing Telescope, went into operation in 2008 to collect high-quality spectra, an important collection of data that helps astronomers study celestial bodies' chemical composition, density, atmosphere and magnetism.

The relocation project is expected to take about one year and further construction of the telescope in Lenghu Town, Qinghai's Haixi Mongolian and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, will take another four years.

The Serteng Mountain in Lenghu Town, where LAMOST will be located, has a clear night sky, excellent for astronomical viewing, and less atmospheric disturbance and light pollution, according to Zhao Yongheng, executive deputy director of the LAMOST's operation and development center and a researcher from the National Astronomical Observatories.

LAMOST, one of China's first major astronomy science projects, has helped the country discover hitherto the most massive stellar black hole and the most lithium-rich giant star ever known. It has also acquired the ages of millions of stars, providing basic data for the study of galactic evolution.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     