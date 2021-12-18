Chinese mainland reports 89 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Of the new local cases, 77 were reported in Zhejiang, seven in Shaanxi, two in Guangdong and one each in Inner Mongolia, Shanghai and Fujian, the commission said.

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 89 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Saturday.

Of the new local cases, 77 were reported in Zhejiang, seven in Shaanxi, two in Guangdong and one each in Inner Mongolia, Shanghai and Fujian, the commission said.

Also reported were 36 new imported cases in 10 provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

Three new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Friday, it added.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 100,201 by Friday, including 1,648 patients still receiving treatment, of whom six were in severe condition.

A total of 93,917 patients had been discharged from hospitals on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 19 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Friday, of whom 17 were from outside the mainland.