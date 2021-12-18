News / Nation

Wang Leehom, Lee Jinglei divorce hits a sour note

Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  14:11 UTC+8, 2021-12-18       0
The wife of Chinese-American singer, songwriter and actor Wang Leehom has accused him of cold violence, multiple extramarital affairs and frequent solicitation of prostitution.
Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  14:11 UTC+8, 2021-12-18       0
Wang Leehom, Lee Jinglei divorce hits a sour note
Imaginechina

Wang Leehom and his wife Lee Jinglei.

The wife of popular Chinese-American singer, songwriter and actor Wang Leehom has accused him of cold violence, multiple extramarital affairs and frequent solicitation of prostitution, dropping a bombshell in their ongoing divorce and completely shattering his previous flawless image.

Lee Jinglei wrote on social media last night that Wang bullied her verbally, humiliated her and treated her with cold violence after she initially refused a divorce.

During their eight years of marriage, Wang had several sex partners including fellow celebrities and paid for prostitutes multiple times, she wrote.

Wang Leehom, Lee Jinglei divorce hits a sour note

Luxury car brand Infiniti had just announced Wang's ambassadorship on December 16 but quickly cuts ties with him today.

Wang announced he and his wife were filing for divorce on December 15 via his Weibo account.

Brands have scrambled to cut their ties with him in the wake of the scandal.

Japanese automaker Nissan's luxury car brand Infiniti said it would stop cooperating with him, just two days after announcing his ambassadorship. Chinese jewelry brand Chow Tai Seng said it won't renew the contract with Wang after it expired on November 30.

Lee, who has kept a low profile after their marriage, said in the post she has been largely alone in raising their three children, juggling endlessly between roles of mom, nanny, helper, driver, teacher, partner and assistant.

They signed a prenuptial agreement before the marriage. After they got married, all assets including properties and cars were registered under Wang or his mother's names, leaving her financially vulnerable, Lee alleged in the post.

The allegations shocked fans, as Wang has long been considered a high-quality idol thanks to his handsome looks, high music skills and zero negative reports since entering show biz in 1995.

A graduate of Williams College and Berklee College of Music, Wang is skilled at music writing, producing and singing.

Lee's post has generated more than 560,000 comments and over 9 million likes, with netizens expressing their disbelief and support for her.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Weibo
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     