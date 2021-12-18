Wang Leehom, Lee Jinglei divorce hits a sour note

The wife of Chinese-American singer, songwriter and actor Wang Leehom has accused him of cold violence, multiple extramarital affairs and frequent solicitation of prostitution.

Imaginechina

The wife of popular Chinese-American singer, songwriter and actor Wang Leehom has accused him of cold violence, multiple extramarital affairs and frequent solicitation of prostitution, dropping a bombshell in their ongoing divorce and completely shattering his previous flawless image.

Lee Jinglei wrote on social media last night that Wang bullied her verbally, humiliated her and treated her with cold violence after she initially refused a divorce.

During their eight years of marriage, Wang had several sex partners including fellow celebrities and paid for prostitutes multiple times, she wrote.

Wang announced he and his wife were filing for divorce on December 15 via his Weibo account.



Brands have scrambled to cut their ties with him in the wake of the scandal.

Japanese automaker Nissan's luxury car brand Infiniti said it would stop cooperating with him, just two days after announcing his ambassadorship. Chinese jewelry brand Chow Tai Seng said it won't renew the contract with Wang after it expired on November 30.



Lee, who has kept a low profile after their marriage, said in the post she has been largely alone in raising their three children, juggling endlessly between roles of mom, nanny, helper, driver, teacher, partner and assistant.

They signed a prenuptial agreement before the marriage. After they got married, all assets including properties and cars were registered under Wang or his mother's names, leaving her financially vulnerable, Lee alleged in the post.

The allegations shocked fans, as Wang has long been considered a high-quality idol thanks to his handsome looks, high music skills and zero negative reports since entering show biz in 1995.

A graduate of Williams College and Berklee College of Music, Wang is skilled at music writing, producing and singing.

Lee's post has generated more than 560,000 comments and over 9 million likes, with netizens expressing their disbelief and support for her.