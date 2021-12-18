News / Nation

Three die after ramp bridge partly collapses in central China

Three trucks fell off and a car was crushed under the collapsed single-column bridge, officials said.
Part of a ramp bridge in the city of Ezhou, central China's Hubei Province, collapsed on Saturday afternoon, killing three people and injuring four others, according to the provincial transport and police departments.

The accident took place at around 3:36pm Saturday, when part of the ramp bridge connecting the Shanghai-Chongqing expressway and Daqing-Guangzhou expressway collapsed. Three trucks fell off and a car was crushed under the collapsed single-column bridge, officials said.

An unknown number of people were working on the bridge when the accident happened. Two of them died.

Traffic police officers and firefighters have rushed to the scene and a further investigation is underway.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhou Anna
