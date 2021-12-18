News / Nation

Several Chinese provinces on alert for Typhoon Rai

Xinhua
  20:46 UTC+8, 2021-12-18       0
Some areas in Hainan, Guangdong and Fujian provinces will be affected by the typhoon from Sunday to Monday, experiencing heavy rain.
Xinhua
  20:46 UTC+8, 2021-12-18       0

Several Chinese provinces are on alert for Typhoon Rai, which is expected to bring torrential downpours and strong winds to the southern parts of the country in the coming days.

Typhoon Rai, the 22nd of this year, was observed about 270 km northeast of Yongshu reef, part of the Nansha Islands in the South China Sea, at around 2pm Saturday. It will move northwestward at a speed of 25 to 30 km per hour, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Some areas in Hainan, Guangdong and Fujian provinces will be affected by the typhoon from Sunday to Monday, experiencing heavy rain.

The local flood control and drought relief headquarters of Hainan and south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region have issued alerts for the typhoon.

Local residents have been advised to take precautions. More than 20,500 fishing boats in Hainan had been called back to port as of 3pm Saturday, while more than 300 fishermen on 55 ships working in the South China Sea have taken shelter in ports in Guangxi.

China's national observatory renewed a blue alert for Typhoon Rai on Saturday morning. The country has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe weather, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhou Anna
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     