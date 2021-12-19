Chinese mainland reports 44 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 44 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday.

Of the new local cases, 31 were reported in Zhejiang, 10 in Shaanxi, and three in Guangdong, the commission said.

Also reported were 39 new imported cases in nine provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

Two new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai.

Across the mainland, no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Saturday, it added.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 100,284 by Saturday, including 1,685 patients still receiving treatment, of whom six were in severe conditions.

A total of 93,963 patients had been discharged from hospitals on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 41 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Saturday, of whom 37 were from outside the mainland.