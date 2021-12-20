News / Nation

Marriott International announces plans to slash emissions and waste

Goals include eliminating single-use plastic bottles by 2023 and reducing carbon emission by 30 percent, water usage by 15 percent, and food waste by 50 percent by 2025.
Hospitality giant Marriott International has mapped out its sustainable development plans in China, announcing an expanded strategic partnership with BMW Brilliance to promote green travel.

The company's sustainability goals include eliminating single-use plastic bottles by 2023 and reducing carbon emission by 30 percent, water usage by 15 percent, and food waste by 50 percent by 2025.

A long-term target to reach net-zero value chain greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by no later than 2050, in line with the criteria and recommendations of the Science Based Targets initiative, is also included.

Under the expanded strategic partnership, 20 additional BMW new-energy units will be deployed at 10 Marriott hotels in Hainan Province, and more BMW electric vehicles will be introduced to Marriott hotels in the Taihu area of Jiangsu Province for airport pick-up and drop-off and other transport services for tourists.

Currently, Marriott International boasts 23 properties across eight bays in Hainan. To date, it has deployed 120 BMW electric vehicles and installed 42 charging pillars in Hainan to enhance sustainable travel options.

Carbon dioxide emissions due to tourism are forecasted to increase by 25 percent by 2030, according to the World Tourism Organization's latest research.

"Deepening the partnership between both parties is a testimony to our support for Hainan's plan to build itself into an international tourism consumption center in the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025)," said Henry Lee, President of China Office of Marriott International.

Under China's carbon neutrality campaign, green consumption has become the trend.

The hotel corporation has also launched a trial program at six hotels in China, which invites travelers to get involved in environmental protection, marine conservation, and community cultural programs for sustainable living.

Source: SHINE
