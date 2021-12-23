21 arrested, over 15 kg of drugs seized in China's Guizhou

Over 15 kg of magu, a stimulant composed of methamphetamine and caffeine, and two vehicles were seized during the investigation.

Police in Liupanshui City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, have cracked a drug trafficking case, arresting 21 suspects and 24 drug addicts, according to the local public security bureau.

Over 15 kg of magu, a stimulant composed of methamphetamine and caffeine, and two vehicles were seized during the investigation, the bureau said.

In November 2019, police in Liupanshui discovered that a group of drug traffickers had purchased narcotics from the border areas of neighboring Yunnan Province and sold them in Liupanshui, prompting an investigation.