China firmly rejects US signing of so-called 'Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act'

China deplores and firmly rejects the US signing of the so-called "Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act" into law, and urges the United States to correct the mistake immediately, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

"This Act maliciously denigrates the human rights situation in China's Xinjiang in disregard of facts and truth. It seriously violates international law and basic norms governing international relations and grossly interferes in China's internal affairs," the spokesperson said.