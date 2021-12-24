News / Nation

26 punished for COVID-19 resurgence in China's Xi'an

There were problems such as insufficient attention to safety standards, failure to rigorously implement anti-epidemic measures and poor management during the period.
Discipline inspection and supervisory authorities of Xi'an City, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, said on Friday that 26 persons have been held responsible for the latest COVID-19 resurgence.

Xi'an also held four grassroots Party organizations and working units responsible for inadequate epidemic prevention efforts since imported COVID-19 cases were reported earlier this month.

There were problems such as insufficient attention to safety standards, failure to rigorously implement anti-epidemic measures and poor management during the period, according to the city's discipline inspection and supervisory authorities.

By Thursday, the popular tourist destination had reported a total of 255 locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases since the latest resurgence was triggered by imported infections on December 9.

The city, with a population of 13 million, has imposed closed-off management for communities and villages since Thursday in an effort to curb the spread of the latest COVID-19 resurgence.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
