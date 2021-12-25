Chinese mainland reports 87 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Of the new local cases, 78 were reported in Shaanxi, five in Guangxi, and four in Yunnan, the commission said.

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 87 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Saturday.

Also reported were 53 new imported cases in 11 provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

Friday also saw six new suspected cases reported in Shanghai and Zhejiang, all of whom were from outside the mainland. No new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, it added.