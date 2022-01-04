Chinese mainland reports 108 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Of the new local cases, 95 were reported in Shaanxi, eight were reported in Zhejiang, and five in Henan, the commission said.

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 108 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.

Also reported were 67 new imported cases in 12 provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

Three new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, it added.