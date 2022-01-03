News / Nation

Chinese mainland reports 101 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

  10:50 UTC+8, 2022-01-03       0
Of the new local cases, 92 were reported in Shaanxi, and nine were reported in Zhejiang.
The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 101 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

Of the new local cases, 92 were reported in Shaanxi, and nine were reported in Zhejiang, the commission said.

Also reported were 60 new imported cases in 13 provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

No new suspected cases or new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Sunday, it added.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 102,666 by Sunday, including 3,127 patients still receiving treatment, of whom 22 were in severe condition.

A total of 94,903 patients had been discharged from hospitals on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 35 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Sunday, 31 of whom arrived from outside the mainland.

