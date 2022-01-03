Xi exchanges congratulations with Kazakh leaders on 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday exchanged congratulatory messages with Kazakh leaders on the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday exchanged congratulatory messages respectively with First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In his message to Nazarbayev, Xi noted that since China and Kazakhstan established diplomatic ties 30 years ago, bilateral relations have kept advancing with the times and breaking new ground, and always maintained vigorous development, setting an example of neighboring countries upholding good-neighborliness and pursuing win-win cooperation.

Xi said he highly appreciates the fact that Nazarbayev has firmly followed a friendly policy toward China, and made outstanding contributions to advancing bilateral ties and deepening Belt and Road cooperation.

Calling Nazarbayev an old friend of his, Xi stressed that he cherishes the sound working relationship and deep personal friendship with Nazarbayev.

Xi said he attaches great importance to the development of bilateral relations, and stands ready to work with Nazarbayev to push for steady and long-term development of the China-Kazakhstan permanent comprehensive strategic partnership for the benefit of both countries and their people.

In his message to Tokayev, Xi pointed out that China and Kazakhstan are friendly neighbors and permanent comprehensive strategic partners.

In the past 30 years, Xi noted, bilateral relations have always maintained high-level development, with deepening political mutual trust, intensifying exchanges at all levels, and fruitful outcomes in Belt and Road cooperation, which has brought tangible benefits to the people in both countries.

Stressing that China will, as always, support Kazakhstan in pursuing a development path suited to its national conditions, Xi said he attaches great importance to the development of China-Kazakhstan relations.

He added that he stands ready to work with Tokayev to take the 30th anniversary as an opportunity to consolidate the traditional friendship between the two countries, better synergize their development strategies, and lift their permanent comprehensive strategic partnership to new levels, so as to create benefits for both countries and their people.