Hong Kong holds oath-taking ceremony for newly elected lawmakers
11:20 UTC+8, 2022-01-03 0
An oath-taking ceremony for the 90 lawmakers elected to the Legislative Council is being held in China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Monday.
HKSAR's Chief Executive Carrie Lam is administering the ceremony for the first lawmakers elected under the improved electoral system.
