6.4-magnitude quake hits waters off Taiwan: CENC

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake jolted the seas near eastern Taiwan's Hualien County at 5:46 pm Monday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter, with a depth of 15 km, was monitored at 24.00 degrees north latitude and 122.39 degrees east longitude, said the CENC.