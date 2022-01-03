6.4-magnitude quake hits waters off Taiwan: CENC
19:30 UTC+8, 2022-01-03 0
A 6.4-magnitude earthquake jolted the seas near eastern Taiwan's Hualien County at 5:46 pm Monday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
The epicenter, with a depth of 15 km, was monitored at 24.00 degrees north latitude and 122.39 degrees east longitude, said the CENC.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhang Long
