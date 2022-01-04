China to implement new regulation on algorithm recommendation services

A new set of rules on algorithm recommendation services will come into effect on March 1, the Cyberspace Administration of China announced on Tuesday.

A new set of rules on algorithm recommendation services will come into effect on March 1, the Cyberspace Administration of China announced on Tuesday.

The regulation, jointly issued by the CAC and three other departments, stipulates that algorithmic recommendation service providers shall not use technology to engage in illegal activities or spread illegal information, and shall take measures to prevent the dissemination of harmful online content.

The regulation prohibits algorithmic recommendation service providers from generating fake news or disseminating information from unauthorized sources.

It states that algorithm technology shall not be used to influence online public opinion, evade supervision and management, and engage in activities of monopoly and unfair competition.

The regulation also calls on algorithmic recommendation service providers to promote mainstream values and spread positive energy.