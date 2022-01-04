News / Nation

Meteor shower lights up the new year sky

Li Qian
Li Qian
  12:36 UTC+8, 2022-01-04       0
Shooting stars flied overhead during the annual Quadrantid meteor shower in the wee hours this morning. It was one of the three major meteor showers in the Northern Hemisphere.
Li Qian
Li Qian
  12:36 UTC+8, 2022-01-04       0
Shot by Li Qian. Edited by Li Qian. Subtitles by Li Qian.

The first working day in the new year has kicked off with a meteor shower. The Quadrantid meteor shower peaked around 4am to 5am this morning, which dazzled stargazers as well as comforted those who had nightmares and lost sleep, and were put under coronavirus quarantine.

It was one of three major meteor showers in the Northern Hemisphere, with the other two being the Perseids in August and the Geminids in December. Besides, the Earth is closest to the sun today. Tonight, the waxing crescent moon and Mercury will appear close together in the sky, according to the Shanghai Astronomy Museum.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Shanghai Astronomy Museum
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     