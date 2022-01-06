News / Nation

Beijing targets GDP growth of over 5% in 2022

Xinhua
  13:12 UTC+8, 2022-01-06
Beijing's GDP exceeded 4 trillion yuan (US$627.7 billion) in 2021, up 8.5 percent over the previous year, and its CPI during the same period went up 1.1 percent year on year.
Xinhua
  13:12 UTC+8, 2022-01-06

The Chinese capital Beijing is striving to notch a year-on-year GDP growth of over 5 percent this year, local authorities said Thursday.

The city also aims to maintain its consumer price index (CPI) increase within 3 percent compared to the previous year. The targets were unveiled in the government work report delivered by the city's mayor Chen Jining at the ongoing fifth session of the 15th Beijing Municipal People's Congress.

According to preliminary estimate, Beijing's GDP exceeded 4 trillion yuan (US$627.7 billion) in 2021, up 8.5 percent over the previous year, and its CPI during the same period went up 1.1 percent year on year, Chen said.

He added that the city's per capita GDP and total labor productivity in 2021 took the lead in the country.

The municipal lawmakers of the city convened their annual meeting on Thursday. Both the city's political consultative and legislative meetings, collectively known as Beijing's "two sessions," kicked off this week to discuss local economic and social development over the past year and make plans for this year.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhou Anna
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

