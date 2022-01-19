News / Nation

Beijing Winter Olympics to play key role in promoting China-US people-to-people exchanges: embassy

Xinhua
  17:35 UTC+8, 2022-01-19       0
The upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics will play a very important role in promoting people-to-people exchanges and bilateral relations between China and the United States.
Xinhua
  17:35 UTC+8, 2022-01-19       0

The upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics will play a very important role in promoting people-to-people exchanges and bilateral relations between China and the United States, Minister Jing Quan of the Chinese Embassy in the United States said Tuesday.

"Sports is a very important part of that people-to-people exchanges," which is the base of the bilateral relations, Jing said at a virtual press briefing on China's preparations for the Winter Olympics that will take place on February 4-20.

"Definitely I think the Beijing Olympic Games will play a very important role in promoting people-to-people exchanges, getting people better understand each other," Jing said, adding it will be "helpful" for the development of bilateral relations.

When athletes from different countries get together and achieve wonderful performance, they send signals of living harmoniously, working together and solidarity to the world, he said.

"Ping-Pong Diplomacy" also played a "unique role" in bringing China and the United States together some 50 years ago when the two countries were seeking for improvement of their relations, said the Chinese official.

Noting that the two sides "have deepened mutual understanding" over the past year through various communications, Jing said the Chinese side "will still stay in close touch at different levels" with the US side this year.

"Our aim is quite simple. We want getting the relations better and stable, and we want to reduce misunderstanding between our two sides," he said, adding the Chinese embassy wants to act as a bridge between the two countries and reduce misperceptions.

While there are always "ups and downs" in the bilateral relations over the past decades, the relations "could not fall into some situation like a roller coaster, sort of spiral down," Jing said.

"That's not in the interests of our two nations, our two peoples. So we sincerely hope that we can communicate more, and we can cooperate on issues of mutual interests," he said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     