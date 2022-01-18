Beijing reports two local COVID-19 cases, one person testing positive

Beijing reported two confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and one other person testing positive for COVID-19 from Monday to 3 pm Tuesday, according to local authorities.

Beijing reported two confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and one other person testing positive for COVID-19 from Monday to 3 pm Tuesday, according to local authorities.

The two confirmed cases were found in the Haidian District, while the person testing positive for COVID-19 was detected in Chaoyang District, said Pang Xinghuo, deputy head of the Beijing municipal center for disease control and prevention.

The new confirmed cases are close contacts of a previous case reported on January 15.

The person testing positive was found Tuesday morning and the result was verified by the municipal center for disease prevention and control in the afternoon. The sample collected showed evidence of the Delta variant.

Beijing has conducted epidemiological investigations and traced close contacts of the cases.