News / Nation

Chinese citizens' trust in their government tops 90%: Edelman

Xinhua
  09:38 UTC+8, 2022-01-21       0
The level of trust among Chinese citizens in their government reached 91 percent, whereas this index for US citizens is only 39 percent.
Xinhua
  09:38 UTC+8, 2022-01-21       0

The level of trust among Chinese citizens in their government reached 91 percent, whereas this index for US citizens is only 39 percent, the 2022 Edelman Trust Barometer released on Tuesday showed.

The 2022 Edelman Trust Barometer is the 22nd annual trust and credibility survey conducted by Edelman, the world's largest global public relations consultancy firm.

Powered by Edelman Data & Intelligence and consisting of 30-minute online interviews conducted on November 1-24 last year, this survey has 36,000 respondents from 28 countries.

Of all the four categories the barometer covers, namely business, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), government and media, the trust index of Chinese citizens increased, while that of US citizens fell. Overall, the trust index of Chinese increased 11 points to 83 while that of Americans fell 5 points to 43.

Focusing on China, the Edelman report cited several internal and external factors to explain why popular support was so high in the past year.

According to its analysis, China was the first major economy to reopen and thrive after the COVID-19 outbreak. It was the only major economy to see growth in 2020 with that momentum continuing throughout most of 2021.

Moreover, the Chinese government made progress in other areas in 2021, such as the fight against pollution and its anticorruption campaign, according to the report.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     