Beijing reports 3 new local COVID-19 cases

Beijing reported three new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases between 4 pm Tuesday and 4 pm Wednesday, local health authorities have said.

All three cases were detected in people under quarantine, according to the municipal publicity department.

By 4 pm Wednesday, Beijing had reported a total of 115 cases of the novel coronavirus since January 15. Among the cases, six are the Omicron variant and 109, including 96 confirmed cases and 13 asymptomatic cases, are the Delta variant.