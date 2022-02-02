China's railways handle over 90m passenger trips in festival travel rush

More than 90 million passenger trips were made on China's railways from January 17 to February 2, the first 17 days of the Spring Festival travel rush.

More than 90 million passenger trips were made on China's railways from January 17 to February 2, the first 17 days of the Spring Festival travel rush, according to data from the China State Railway Group Co Ltd.

In the 40-day travel season, also known as Chunyun, many Chinese people travel to reunite with their families for the Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on February 1 this year.

From January 17 to January 31, over 86 million passenger trips were made by rail, up 65 percent year on year, the data shows.

Railway departments have stepped up COVID-19 control efforts and preparations for rain and snow in some regions to ensure safe and smooth travel.