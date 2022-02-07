Chinese mainland reports 45 new local COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Sunday recorded 45 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

Of the new local infections, 37 were reported in Guangxi, four in Guangdong, three in Beijing, and one in Tianjin, the commission said in its daily report.

Sunday also saw reports of 34 imported COVID-19 cases across the mainland and one suspected case arriving from outside the mainland in Shanghai.

No new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, the commission said.

A total of 51 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Sunday, 41 of whom arrived from outside the mainland, according to the commission.

As of Sunday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, both local and imported, reported on the Chinese mainland had reached 106,419.

There were 1,495 patients still under treatment on Sunday, of whom six were in severe condition. A total of 4,636 patients had died of the virus on the Chinese mainland since the outbreak of the pandemic.