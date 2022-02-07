Xi congratulates Queen Elizabeth II on Platinum Jubilee

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday sent a congratulatory message to Queen Elizabeth II on the 70th anniversary of her accession to the British throne.

AFP

In the message, Xi said Queen Elizabeth II has long been caring about and supporting Britain-China friendship, and is a witness to and promoter of the development of bilateral ties.

Noting that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level, Xi expressed his hope that the two sides take this opportunity to deepen friendship and mutual trust, expand exchanges and cooperation, and work together to promote international solidarity.

In so doing, he added, they can create benefits for both countries and their people, and make new contributions to helping the international community jointly tackle global challenges and promote world peace, stability, prosperity and development.