Hong Kong reports 1,514 new COVID-19 cases

Hong Kong registered 1,514 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours.

Hong Kong registered 1,514 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, according to data from the Center for Health Protection on Saturday.

The newly reported cases consist of five imported cases and 1,509 locally acquired cases. Besides, 1,500 additional cases were preliminarily tested positive, the center said.

Suspension on flights from Australia, Canada, France, India, Pakistan, the Philippines, Britain and the United States will be extended until March 4. Flights from Nepal will also be suspended from Saturday to March 4.

Since the start of a mass inoculation program in February last year, about 5.57 million people, or 82.8 percent of the eligible population in Hong Kong, have taken at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccines, while over 4.98 million, or 73.9 percent of the eligible population, have taken two doses.

Meanwhile, over 1.2 million people in Hong Kong have taken their third booster shots.