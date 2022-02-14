News / Nation

Taiwan to ease COVID-19 quarantine policy

Xinhua
  20:52 UTC+8, 2022-02-14       0
Taiwan planned to ease its COVID-19 quarantine policy from next month, given that the local epidemic is stable and under control,the island's disease-monitoring agency said Monday.
Xinhua
  20:52 UTC+8, 2022-02-14       0

Taiwan planned to ease its COVID-19 quarantine policy from next month, given that the local epidemic is stable and under control, the island's disease-monitoring agency said Monday.

It planned to reduce the quarantine period to 10 days from the current 14 days before mid-March. It added the entry restriction for business travelers will also be loosened in the future.

Taiwan reported 54 new COVID-19 cases Monday, including four locally-transmitted infections and 50 imported ones.

One of the new local cases was reported in Miaoli County, while the other three were reported in Kaohsiung City.

To date, Taiwan has reported 19,621 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 15,323 were local infections.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     