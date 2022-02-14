Taiwan to ease COVID-19 quarantine policy

Taiwan planned to ease its COVID-19 quarantine policy from next month, given that the local epidemic is stable and under control,the island's disease-monitoring agency said Monday.

Taiwan planned to ease its COVID-19 quarantine policy from next month, given that the local epidemic is stable and under control, the island's disease-monitoring agency said Monday.

It planned to reduce the quarantine period to 10 days from the current 14 days before mid-March. It added the entry restriction for business travelers will also be loosened in the future.

Taiwan reported 54 new COVID-19 cases Monday, including four locally-transmitted infections and 50 imported ones.

One of the new local cases was reported in Miaoli County, while the other three were reported in Kaohsiung City.

To date, Taiwan has reported 19,621 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 15,323 were local infections.