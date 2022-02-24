China's Hubei reports 10 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases

Central China's Hubei Province reported 10 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and one new asymptomatic case on Wednesday.

Xinhua

Central China's Hubei Province reported 10 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and one new asymptomatic case on Wednesday, the provincial health commission said on Thursday.

All the new local infections were registered in the city of Wuhan, the provincial capital. They have been transferred to designated hospitals for treatment or put under medical observation.

Four imported confirmed cases and four imported asymptomatic cases, all from Pakistan, were also reported on Wednesday, the commission said.

As of Wednesday, Hubei had 19 local confirmed COVID-19 cases undergoing treatment and seven local asymptomatic cases under medical observation.