China's Suzhou reports one new confirmed COVID-19 case

  21:45 UTC+8, 2022-02-24       0
The eastern Chinese city of Suzhou in Jiangsu Province reported one confirmed COVID-19 case in the first 15 hours of Thursday.

The new case was detected among those people quarantined in designated places, according to local authorities.

As of 3 pm Thursday, the city had registered a total of 107 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 30 asymptomatic cases since a new wave of infections was first reported on February 13, the city's COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters said.

Currently, Suzhou has 56 medium-risk areas for COVID-19. As of 3 pm Thursday, the city had traced a total of 10,556 close contacts and 16,007 secondary close contacts.

On Thursday, the first group of four COVID-19 patients was discharged from hospital and transferred to a rehabilitation hospital for further medical observation.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Ke Jiayun
