China's embassy in Ukraine urges calmness among local Chinese

Imaginechina

China's embassy in Ukraine today advised local Chinese nationals to stay at home, keep calm and avoid unstable regions after Russian President Putin authorized a "special operation" in east Ukraine.

The embassy asked local Chinese to stay indoor away from windows in case of any accidents. It also reminded the Chinese to keep in touch with other Chinese associations in order to help each other and keep a close eye on notices from the embassy.

People should pay attention to whether gas stations remain open in road trips and they can put Chinese flags at prominent positions on the cars, the embassy said.

It also called on local Chinese enterprises to offer help to Chinese students while urging calmness.