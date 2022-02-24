News / Nation

China claims US has been busy arming Ukraine

Wan Lixin
Wan Lixin
  19:52 UTC+8, 2022-02-24       0
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said that for some time the US had been playing up the risk of war, and had supplied Ukraine with at least US$1.5 billion worth of arms.
Wan Lixin
Wan Lixin
  19:52 UTC+8, 2022-02-24       0

Commenting on the Ukraine issue, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Thursday that for some time the United States had been playing up the risk of war, and had for a period of time supplied Ukraine with at least US$1.5 billion worth of arms and ammunition, weighing more than 1,000 tons.

"At that juncture, had all parties been engaged in reconciliation and mediation work, taking stock of the Ukraine issue in all its many dimensions, and heeding each other's security concerns with a view of a rational solution so as to defuse the crisis, then what would the situation have been like today?" Hua asked at a regular press conference in Beijing.

"We oppose any act aimed at instigating wars, and China from the very beginning has tried to persuade all parties not to play up tension and incite wars, and I think China has been behaving in a very responsible manner," she noted, adding that the pressing task confronting the trouble maker at the moment is how to help put out the fire, rather than point an accusing finger at others.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     