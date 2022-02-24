China claims US has been busy arming Ukraine

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said that for some time the US had been playing up the risk of war, and had supplied Ukraine with at least US$1.5 billion worth of arms.

Commenting on the Ukraine issue, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Thursday that for some time the United States had been playing up the risk of war, and had for a period of time supplied Ukraine with at least US$1.5 billion worth of arms and ammunition, weighing more than 1,000 tons.

"At that juncture, had all parties been engaged in reconciliation and mediation work, taking stock of the Ukraine issue in all its many dimensions, and heeding each other's security concerns with a view of a rational solution so as to defuse the crisis, then what would the situation have been like today?" Hua asked at a regular press conference in Beijing.



"We oppose any act aimed at instigating wars, and China from the very beginning has tried to persuade all parties not to play up tension and incite wars, and I think China has been behaving in a very responsible manner," she noted, adding that the pressing task confronting the trouble maker at the moment is how to help put out the fire, rather than point an accusing finger at others.