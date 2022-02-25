Chinese embassy planning evacuations from Ukraine

The urgent notice advises Chinese nationals in Ukraine of arrangements in place to allow them to come home as the situation is worsening.

China has put plans in place to evacuate its nationals from Ukraine. There are believed to be around 6,000 Chinese nationals in the country at present, according to the Global Times.

The Chinese embassy issued an urgent notice on its WeChat account on Friday, asking Chinese nationals to register with the embassy in preparation for evacuation.

The notice said that Ukraine's situation was worsening sharply, posing relatively high risks to Chinese nationals in the country and China is planning to arrange chartered flights for those wishing to return home.

Anyone who wants to take the flights can scan the QR code below to register their information by midnight on Sunday (Ukraine time).

They must have Chinese passports or travel documents, including the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region passport, Macau Special Administrative Region passport and travel permit for Taiwan residents to the Chinese mainland. Anyone without a passport can use their Chinese ID cards.

Any further arrangements will be updated on WeChat.

The embassy is currently advising Chinese nationals in Ukraine to stay at home and away from windows in case of accidents, as well as to keep in touch with local Chinese associations and friends. Those with cars can post Chinese national flags at prominent places on their vehicles.