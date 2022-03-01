Passenger jet makes emergency landing in Hunan

A 9 Air flight from Guangzhou to Yichang, Hubei Province, made an emergency landing on Tuesday morning in Changsha, capital of Hunan Province, after a fire alarm went off.

Weibo

A 9 Air flight from Guangzhou to Yichang, Hubei Province, made an emergency landing on Tuesday morning in Changsha, capital of Hunan Province, after a fire alarm went off in flight.

The civil aviation authority said it isn't ruling out the possibility that passengers were carrying illegal items in their luggage.

Three pieces of luggage in the cargo cabin were found with burn marks after an initial investigation, the Central and Southern Regional Administration of the Civil Aviation Administration of China announced on its website.

All the 105 passengers and flight crew on board were safely evacuated.

Weibo