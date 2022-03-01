News / Nation

World's first LNG dual-fuel oil tanker commissioned in COSCO's fleet

Xinhua
  15:27 UTC+8, 2022-03-01       0
The world's first LNG dual-fuel crude oil tanker has been delivered to China's shipping giant COSCO Shipping.
Xinhua
  15:27 UTC+8, 2022-03-01       0

The world's first LNG dual-fuel crude oil tanker has been delivered to China's shipping giant COSCO Shipping.

According to COSCO Shipping, the ship will be assigned to Yangpu Port in south China's island province of Hainan, adding the number of the port's registered ships for international voyages to 32.

The ship, 333 meters long and 60 meters wide, uses LNG as the main fuel. It is equipped with LNG dual-fuel main engine, generator and boiler.

The use of clean energy in shipping can help reduce sulfur oxide emission by 99 percent and particulate matter by 98 percent, compared with current oil tankers.

In gas mode, the ship has a range of 12,000 nautical miles. In a dual-fuel mode, its duration can reach 24,000 nautical miles.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Yangpu
COSCO
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     