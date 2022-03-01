China welcomes Russia-Ukraine talks to resolve conflict

China has welcomed the talks held between Russia and Ukraine, with Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin saying that China always supports and encourages diplomatic efforts.

China has welcomed the talks held between Russia and Ukraine, with Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin saying on Tuesday that China always supports and encourages all diplomatic efforts conducive to the peaceful settlement of the Ukraine crisis.

He was commenting on the first negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian officials, which took place in a Belarus border town on Monday.

Wang said at a daily press briefing in Beijing that China hopes both sides can keep up the dialogue and negotiation process to seek a political settlement.



Wang stressed that Beijing's position on the Ukraine crisis is consistent, adding that China has no selfish interests and always decides its position based on the merits of the issue itself.



Meanwhile, asked whether the conflict will boost Russian demand for Chinese goods, the spokesman pointed out again that sanctions are not an effective way to solve problems.



"It is China's consistent position that we oppose all illegal unilateral sanctions. China and Russia will continue to carry out normal trade cooperation following the spirit of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit," he noted.



Wang also shared some details on the evacuation of the country's nationals, saying that at present, Chinese citizens in Ukraine are heading to neighboring countries in various ways.



About 1,000 Chinese citizens in Ukraine have so far relocated safely.

