Ukrainian spouses and relatives of Chinese nationals to join evacuation

All Chinese nationals in and around Kiev have been asked to reach Kiev's Teremky metro station at noon local time today to board buses for Moldova.

The Chinese embassy in Ukraine issued a notice on Wednesday regarding the evacuation of Chinese nationals from Kiev.

The notice says that all Chinese nationals in and around Kiev can come to Kiev's Teremky metro station at noon local time today to board buses for Moldova. Those who drive may also travel with the convoy.

With their own passports, foreign spouses, parents and children of Chinese citizens can also travel in the convoy.

According to the Chinese embassy, there might be misunderstandings between Chinese nationals and Ukrainians, especially military personnel, during the evacuation process due to language and cultural barriers.

The embassy urged Chinese nationals to keep as far away from military personnel as possible to avoid unnecessary security risks.