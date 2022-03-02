Beijing sees decrease in permanent resident population

The number of permanent residents in Beijing stood at 21.886 million at the end of 2021, 4,000 fewer than the figure at the end of 2020.

The number of permanent residents in Beijing stood at 21.886 million at the end of 2021, 4,000 fewer than the figure at the end of 2020, announced the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Statistics.

The urban population in Beijing was about 19.161 million, accounting for 87.5 percent of the capital's total permanent population.

Beijing's GDP reached 4.03 trillion yuan (US$637.33 billion) in 2021, and the city's per capita GDP was 184,000 yuan, said the bureau.