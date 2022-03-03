Chinese mainland reports 54 local COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 54 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 17 fewer than the day before.

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 54 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 17 fewer than the day before, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

The commission's daily report showed that Guangdong reported 28 new local infections, while Inner Mongolia reported seven, Hubei reported four, Jilin and Shanghai each reported three. In the meantime, Guangxi reported two cases, and Tianjin, Hebei, Shanxi, Heilongjiang, Jiangsu, Sichuan and Yunnan each reported one.

A total of 160 imported COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday, said the commission.

Five new suspected cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were reported in Shanghai, said the commission. It added that no deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day.